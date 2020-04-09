Patients Who Did Not Start Treatment on Time Now in Bad Condition- Russian Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Health experts are seeing a deteriorating condition of those COVID-19 patients in Russia who did not seek medical assistance in time and ignored doctors' recommendations, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"Today, we, unfortunately, see the severity of the processes and especially the deterioration of the condition of those who did not start treatment on time and did not adhere to certain recommendations for therapy, and turned in late," Murashko said in an interview with Russia 1 broadcaster.

According to the minister, the Russian healthcare system is working in stressful conditions, some of the hospital beds are reprofiled.

By the end of the month, nearly 95,000 beds will be deployed across the country.

Murashko added that the coronavirus disease can be diagnosed by clinical evidence and without laboratory confirmation.

"We see that the course of the disease sometimes develops so quickly that it already has a distinct clinical picture, so a diagnosis is made without the laboratory confirmation. This is normal practice," the health official said.