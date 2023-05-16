UrduPoint.com

Patriarch Kirill Asks Authorities To Bring Trinity Icon To Moscow Cathedral On June 4

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said on Tuesday that he had appealed to the presidential administration, asking to bring the Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, to the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour on Trinity Sunday, celebrated on June 4 this year.

The church said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided on returning the Trinity Icon in response to the numerous requests of Orthodox believers. The icon was previously kept in the Andrei Rublev's room of Moscow's State Tretyakov Gallery.

"Taking into account the special historical and cultural value of this icon, I believe it is right this year to organize its bringing on the feast of the Holy Trinity from the Tretyakov Gallery to the Cathedral Church of Christ the Savior in Moscow with the icon staying in this temple for two weeks in order to provide access to a wide circle of believers.

The Russian Ministry of Culture has no objections to bringing the icon of the Holy Trinity to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior for a specified period," the patriarch said, as quoted by the Russian Orthodox Church in a statement.

The patriarch also expressed the hope that the return of the relics of the church twill continue.

