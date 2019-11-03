Patriarch Kirill Bestows Archbishop John With Tomos For Unity With Russian Orthodox Church

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill presented Archbishop John with the patriarchal and synodal Tomos for the reunification of the majority of the Archdiocese of the Western European Parishes of Russian Tradition with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

The ceremony took place at the Divine Liturgy in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

The Archdiocese "henceforth remains an integral part of the Moscow Patriarchate," the text of the document, which was solemnly read in the church, said.

The Archdiocese of the Western European Parishes of Russian Tradition was created in 1931 as a part of the Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Its original members were mostly Russian immigrants who had left their country after the October Revolution.

In 2018, the Patriarchate of Constantinople decided to revoke the archdiocese's special status and put its churches directly under Constantinople's jurisdiction. The Russian Orthodox Church offered it to join Moscow instead. During the latest assembly, the majority of the archdiocese's priests and parishioners voted for joining the ROC.