UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patriarch Kirill Bestows Archbishop John With Tomos For Unity With Russian Orthodox Church

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 01:10 PM

Patriarch Kirill Bestows Archbishop John With Tomos For Unity With Russian Orthodox Church

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill presented Archbishop John with the patriarchal and synodal Tomos for the reunification of the majority of the Archdiocese of the Western European Parishes of Russian Tradition with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

The ceremony took place at the Divine Liturgy in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

The Archdiocese "henceforth remains an integral part of the Moscow Patriarchate," the text of the document, which was solemnly read in the church, said.

The Archdiocese of the Western European Parishes of Russian Tradition was created in 1931 as a part of the Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Its original members were mostly Russian immigrants who had left their country after the October Revolution.

In 2018, the Patriarchate of Constantinople decided to revoke the archdiocese's special status and put its churches directly under Constantinople's jurisdiction. The Russian Orthodox Church offered it to join Moscow instead. During the latest assembly, the majority of the archdiocese's priests and parishioners voted for joining the ROC.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia October 2018 Church All

Recent Stories

Flag Day embodies values of loyalty and belonging ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Local Press: Honouring unity of the UAE

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

11 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.