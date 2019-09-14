UrduPoint.com
Patriarch Kirill Congratulates European Head Of Orthodox Archdiocese With Historical Event

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:59 PM

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill held phone talks with Father John (Renneteau), the former archbishop of the Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe (AROCWE), during which the spiritual leader expressed joy over the AROCWE's unification with the Moscow Patriarchate, the Russian Orthodox Church stated Saturday

"On September 14, there was a telephone conversation between His Holiness Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and Archbishop John (Renneteau) ... The Head of the Russian Orthodox Church expressed joy over the historical event, congratulated Archbishop John and thanked him for his wise leadership of the congregation," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church allowed Father John (Renneteau), to join the Moscow Patriarchate together with all those members of the church who wish to follow him.

The Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe was created in 1931 as a part of the Patriarchate of Constantinople. Its original members were mostly Russian immigrants, who had left their country after the October Revolution.

In 2018, the Patriarchate of Constantinople decided to revoke the AROCWE's special status and put its churches directly under Constantinople's jurisdiction. The Russian Orthodox Church offered to join it instead. During the latest assembly, the majority of priests and parishioners voted for joining the Moscow Patriarchate

