Patriarch Kirill-Pope Meeting May Not Solve Ukraine Crisis But Will Show Good Will - ROCOR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) A possible meeting between Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia will show a much-needed good will on the part of the Orthodox and Catholic churches that can prove helpful amid the Ukraine conflict though it may not resolve it by itself, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany told Sputnik.

The Russian Orthodox Church announced last week that a meeting between Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis may possibly be organized by the end of this year. Prior to that announcement, Russia's Ambassador to the Vatican Alexander Avdeev said in mid-February that such a meeting may take place during the summer.

Metropolitan Mark noted that the two church leaders have already met in 2016 but abstained from making any statements about the likely results should they meet again, except for the very important element that such a meeting will show good will from both churches.

"I think that, like last time, it will be a meeting to show good will and to show that we are calling ourselves Christians, all of us may be interested in achieving certain goals," Mark said.

Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis met on February 12, 2016 at Jose Marti International Airport near Havana, Cuba. The meeting of the leaders of the largest Orthodox church and the Roman Catholic church was the first since the Great Schism of 1054, when the Christians in the West and in the East split in two camps.

After meeting in Cuba, the two church leaders issued a joint statement that called for undertaking efforts to stop the persecution of Christians in the middle East and elsewhere as well as to discussing issues of interest to both churches, such as economic and social inequality and the issue of migrants and refugees.

Metropolitan Mark noted that the Orthodox and the Catholic churches are facing these and other issues together and their efforts would be more effective if they confront them together.

Speaking about the current crisis in Ukraine, the Metropolitan said that the potential meeting between the two church leaders will certainly offer opportunities to think of ways to help bring the two sides closer together in an effort to achieve peace.

"Therefore, there may be an idea that the two leaders could work toward some kind of peace agreement in Ukraine. That is, they could suggest to those who are active in Ukraine," he said.

However, the Metropolitan also said the chance for the religious leaders to resolve the crisis by themselves is very small, given that it is the politicians in charge are governing the peace process.

The Russian Orthodox Church and Vatican have a profound disagreement over the decision made by the Vatican, known as the Union of Brest of 1596, that allowed some Orthodox bishops from what today are territories of Ukraine, Poland and Belarus, to depart and establish the Greek Catholic church under the Pope's jurisdiction. The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church currently has more than 4 million members and almost 4,000 parishes throughout the world, why most Ukrainians consider them as members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.�