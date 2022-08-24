Patriarch Kirill Will Not Meet With Pope Francis in September - Metropolitan Anthony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia will not travel to Kazakhstan for the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on September 14-15, and accordingly will not meet there "on the sidelines" with Pope Francis, whose visit to the republic is scheduled for September 13-15, the head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We highly appreciate the initiatives of the leadership of Kazakhstan to develop interreligious dialogue, we consider them important and timely. This year, with the blessing of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, the Russian Orthodox Church will be represented by an official delegation. His Holiness the Patriarch himself will not take part in the congress. And, accordingly, his meeting with Pope Francis in Kazakhstan is not planned," the metropolitan said, answering whether the second ever meeting of the primates of the two largest Christian churches would take place in the republic in September.

Preparations for a new meeting between Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis have not been conducted since the spring of 2022, when the Vatican suspended it, the metropolitan said.

"More recently, preparations were underway for the second meeting of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and Pope Francis. The first such meeting took place, as you know, in February 2016 in Havana (Cuba). However, this spring, to our deep surprise, the Vatican unilaterally publicly announced that the preparations for the meeting had been suspended, and that this meeting itself would not take place. I can state that until today no preparations have been made for a new meeting," he said.

"Since then, no proposals from the Vatican regarding the possible organization of a meeting at another time or place have been officially addressed to us," he added.

A new meeting of Patriarch Kirill with the Pope cannot take place on the sidelines of even such a representative event as the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan, and should become an independent event, the metropolitan said.