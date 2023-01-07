Patriarch of Constantinople Meets With Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko - Reports

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew has held a meeting with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the occasion of the four-year anniversary of the granting of autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), the patriarchate said in a press release

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew has held a meeting with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the occasion of the four-year anniversary of the granting of autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), the patriarchate said in a press release.

"During their 90-minute meeting, Ex. Mr. Poroshenko briefed His Holiness on the situation in war-torn Ukraine, and thanked him for his unwavering support to the Ukrainian people," the statement read.

The patriarch, in turn, once again expressed his hopes for the early end of the conflict and support for Ukrainians "who with faith and determination carry out their struggle for altars and hearths."

In late 2018, then-Ukrainian President Poroshenko and Patriarch Bartholomew initiated the creation of the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The new church was granted autocephaly, the status of an autonomous Christian church. The Russian Orthodox Church, which like many other churches consider the new formation to be non-canonical, severed relations with the Constantinople Patriarchate and other spiritual leaders who recognized the split.

In recent months, the Ukrainian authorities have increased pressure on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate. On December 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order on restrictive measures against representatives of religious organizations allegedly connected with Russia. On January 1, the clergy of the UOC were denied access to the Assumption Cathedral of its headquarters, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, while the OCU received permission of the authorities to hold a Christmas service in the cathedral on January 7.