Patriot Air Defense System Damaged in Ukraine, Remains Operational - US Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Patriot air defense system was damaged during a Russian missile bombardment earlier this week but remains operational at this time, a US official told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) A Patriot air defense system was damaged during a Russian missile bombardment earlier this week but remains operational at this time, a US official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We assess the system sustained some damage but remains operational at this time," the US official said.

The US official did not disclose what part of the system was damaged and whether the damage resulted from a Russian missile or from falling debris.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that a Patriot system was damaged, but not destroyed, during Russia's missile attack on military targets in Kiev on Monday night.

The United States sent inspectors to examine the Patriot system and determined that the system is still operational and noted that the most important radar component was not damaged at all, according to media reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile destroyed a Patriot system in Kiev.

Earlier this year, Ukraine received one Patriot system from the United States and another one was provided jointly by Germany and the Netherlands.