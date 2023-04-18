UrduPoint.com

Patriot Air Defense System, Missiles Arrive In Ukraine - Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Patriot Air Defense System, Missiles Arrive in Ukraine - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Patriot air defense system with missiles has been delivered to Ukraine, according to the data of the German government published on Tuesday.

According to the updated data on Germany's military assistance to Kiev, Berlin has transferred the Patriot air defense system with missiles to Ukraine.

In addition, Germany transferred 16 Zetros trucks to Kiev, bringing the total amount of such trucks to 76. Berlin also transferred another two border guard vehicles to Ukraine. In total, Kiev received 124 such cars from Germany.

