Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' - US Army Acquisition Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile systems could arrive on the battlefields of Ukraine very soon, Assistant Army Secretary for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Douglas Bush said on Wednesday.

"I anticipate our systems being in action over there very soon," Bush said during an interview with DefenseNews.

The United States is currently training Ukrainian forces on the use of the Patriot system, Bush also said.

The United States is providing the Patriot systems in a way that does not impact operational unit readiness, Bush added.