Patriot System Near Kiev Has Minor Damage in Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Patriot system near Kiev has sustained minimal damage as a result of a Russian missile strike on Monday night, CNN reported, citing three US officials.

The United States sent inspectors to examine the Patriot system on Tuesday and concluded that the system is still operational and noted that the most important radar component was not damaged at all, the report said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the Patriot system will not need to be removed from the battlefield for repairs, the report said.

At the same time, it remains unknown what part of the system was damaged and whether the damage resulted from a Russian missile or from falling debris, the report added.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that a Patriot system was damaged, but not destroyed, during Russia's missile attack on military targets in Kiev.