Patriot System Not A Comprehensive Air Defense Solution For Ukraine - Senior US Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The Patriot surface-to-air missile system that the United States will deliver to Ukraine is not a comprehensive solution to the country's air defense needs, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday.

"For air defense, there is no silver bullet.

Our goal is to help Ukraine strengthen a layered, integrated approach to air defense," the senior defense official said. "This isn't a comprehensive air defense solution for Ukraine. This is another step in many steps that we have pursued ... to get air defense capability to Ukraine."

The Patriot system will complement a range of medium- and short-range air defense capabilities already available to Ukraine, the official said.

