Patriotic fervour the spur for Ukrainian boxing legend Usyk

Ukraine's boxing icon Oleksandr Usyk told AFP he will stay in the sport "a little longer" so he can provide "financial support to our army and civilians" and achieve his sporting goal of once again being undisputed heavyweight world champion.

The 38-year-old, who holds all the belts except the IBF version which belongs to Daniel Dubois, has been galvanised by the war ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February 2022, wreaking death and destruction on his compatriots and his homeland.

His exploits -- two memorable victories over British opponent Tyson Fury plus others over Anthony Joshua and Dubois -- have helped keep his beleaguered country very much in people's minds.

In a wide-ranging interview, Usyk said his father, who fought in the Soviet Army, was the seminal influence on his career.

He says he has been inspired by "both the heroes of the past and the modern Ukrainian heroes who are now defending our homeland in the armed forces".

"Representing Ukraine on the global sports stage, spreading the truth about the war, and providing financial support to our army and civilians -- this is also a powerful motivation for me to stay in professional boxing a little longer," he said.

"I feel great, I'm ready for any opponent and would love to take another shot at becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion again."

Usyk says Fury is the toughest opponent he has faced "for the moment" and added that he expects the unpredictable Briton to return to boxing, although perhaps "in a different role".

Usyk can thank his late father, also called Oleksandr, for his extraordinary resilience in brutal bouts with Fury and twice with Joshua. He remains unbeaten as a professional with 23 victories, including 14 stoppages.

Usyk senior was wounded twice fighting for the Soviet Army during their 10-year occupation of Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989.

"My father was a tough man, indeed," said Usyk.

"He taught me iron discipline, but he also taught me to believe in myself.

"He was the first to tell me that I would become a champion -- when no-one else believed it, and everyone looked at him as if he were crazy."

- 'Pain of mothers' -

His father -- who Usyk recalled would have nightmares and call out the Names of comrades who had died in Afghanistan -- lived just long enough to see his son be crowned Olympic heavyweight champion in London in 2012.

"I inherited my fighting spirit from him, though I would never compare myself to the true warriors who are now defending Ukraine on the front lines," he said.

"They are the real fighters, the real heroes."

The admiration works both ways as some of those wounded in the conflict -- including soldiers who had lost limbs -- travelled to watch his rematch with Joshua in August 2022.

Usyk has in the past cried when talking about his father and placing the Olympic gold medal in his lifeless hand -- he died just prior to his triumphant return from London.

However, after beating Fury on points in last December's rematch in Riyadh, he dedicated his victory to his mother and "all Ukrainian mothers".

"In Ukraine, there is probably no one who hasn't lost someone because of the war," he said.

"As a father, I wholeheartedly understand the pain of mothers who lose their children.

"This should not be happening in the modern world.

"That is why we must do everything possible not only to end the war but also to ensure that it never happens again."

Usyk held up a sabre which belonged to 17th century Ukrainian leader Ivan Mazepa after his most recent win, against Fury in Riyadh in December.

"It is crucial to show that Ukraine is not Russia," he explained. "That it is a nation with a 300-year history of resisting the Russian Empire, no matter what name it has taken in different historical periods."

Usyk was dissuaded from taking up arms at the outset of the war, but he has been generous in dispensing his fortune.

He contributed the majority of the funds to rebuild the house of Oleksiy Dzhunkivskyi, a good friend and former teammate who was shot dead by Russian forces in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv.

"Over the past three years, my foundation has raised millions of Euros from various donors to support the military, reconstruction efforts, and humanitarian projects," he said.

Usyk said an overall assessment of his career cannot be made until he hangs up his gloves.

"I believe it's too soon to sum up my overall achievements," he said.