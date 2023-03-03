UrduPoint.com

Patriotic Youth Club Opened At Wagner Group Center In St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The St.Petersburg-based center of Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Group has opened a youth club with the aim to instill patriotism in the younger generation of Russians, Kirill Ovchinnikov, a deputy head of the club, told Sputnik on Friday.

"At the moment, there are about 60 members in the club and we receive new applications every day. We are doing our best to accept them all," Ovchinnikov said, adding that the average age of the club's members is about 18 years and there are both boys and girls in the club.

Apart from patriotic activities, they also support the families of those who are participating in the Russian military operation in Ukraine, he said.

According to the materials posted on its page on Russian social network VK, the club organizes meetings and round tables with the participation of politicians, bloggers, military personnel and all those who "promote the true values of Russia and work for the benefit of our Motherland.

The club's other line of action is preparing young people for military service.

"There is a computer club in the (PMC Wagner Group) center where everyone can learn how to operate an UAV," the club stated.

The organization is sponsored by Alexander Tronin, an assistant of Russian lawmaker Vasily Vlasov.

The Wagner Group's center was opened in St.Petersburg in November in order to develop defense technologies. The organization provides free accommodation for inventors, engineers, IT specialists, experimental manufacturing and start-ups.

The owner of the Wagner military group, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the center's mission was to "provide a convenient environment for generating new ideas aimed at enhancing Russia's defensive capability, inter alia, in the information sphere."

