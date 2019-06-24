UrduPoint.com
Patrushev, Bolton Discussed Venezuela, Arms Control - Russian Security Council Spokesman

Patrushev, Bolton Discussed Venezuela, Arms Control - Russian Security Council Spokesman

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser John Bolton discussed the situation in Venezuela and arms control issues, Russian Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters Monday.

"Patrushev and Bolton discussed certain aspects of Russian-US security relations, paying particular attention to issues of strategic stability and arms control," Anoshin said after the meeting in Jerusalem that lasted an hour and a half.

"At the initiative of the American side, the situation in Venezuela was considered in detail, the unchanged Russian position on the need for a dialogue with a view to overcoming the internal political crisis in the country was reiterated," he said.

More Stories From World

