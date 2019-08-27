UrduPoint.com
Patrushev Concerned By US Plans To Deploy Missiles In Asia Pacific-Russia Security Council

Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:34 PM

Patrushev Concerned by US Plans to Deploy Missiles in Asia Pacific-Russia Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has voiced during his visit to Malaysia concerns over Washington's plans to deploy intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, in the Asia Pacific region, the Security Council said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has voiced during his visit to Malaysia concerns over Washington's plans to deploy intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, in the Asia Pacific region, the Security Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

Patrushev has held working meetings with Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu and the head of the National Security Council. He has also taken part in interdepartmental consultations.

"The situation in the Asia Pacific region has also been discussed. Nikolai Patrushev has voiced concerns over US plans to deploy intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in the Asia Pacific region," the council said.

Representative of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Federal Security Service, the Federal Air Transport Agency and the Security Council have taken part in the consultations, the council noted.

