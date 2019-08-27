Patrushev Discussed MH17 Investigation With Malaysian Minister - Russian Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed with Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu the MH17 crash investigation and agreed with the criticism of the investigators for politicization, the Russian Security Council said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed with Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu the MH17 crash investigation and agreed with the criticism of the investigators for politicization, the Russian Security Council said in a statement Tuesday.

"Special heed was paid to the situation surrounding the investigation into the causes of the crash of Malaysian Airlines flight МН17 in the skies over Ukraine. The Russian side agreed with the criticism by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad regarding the activity of the Joint Investigation Team for its politicized nature, unfounded and hasty accusations," the statement said.