Patrushev Discusses With Diaz-Canel, Castro Strategic Priorities in Cooperation - Moscow

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday discussed in Havana strategic priorities in cooperation between Russia and Cuba with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former President Raul Castro, the Russian Security Council said.

According to the Security Council, the sides discussed various issues aimed at deepening Russian-Cuban relations. The sides also discussed in detail the strategic priorities of cooperation between Russia and Cuba and international issues.

Patrushev arrived on a working visit to Cuba on Wednesday to hold "enhanced Russian-Cuban interdepartmental consultations on security issues" in Cuba's capital Havana.