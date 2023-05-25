Patrushev Held Talks With Colleagues From Serbia, India, Ghana - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held talks with colleagues from Serbia, India, Ghana and Rwanda, the Council said in a statement.

The talks were held on the sidelines of an international security meeting under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.

"Nikolai Patrushev met with Security Intelligence Agency Director Aleksandar Vulin.

Further development of Russian-Serbian relations were discussed," according to the statement.

At a meeting with India's Deputy National Security Adviser Rajinder Khanna, the sides confirmed readiness to expand bilateral contacts between ministries and departments.

Security on the African continent was considered at a meeting with Ghana's Minister of National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah. Similar issues were discussed at a meeting with Secretary General of the National Intelligence and Security Services of Rwanda, Joseph Nzabamwita.