Patrushev, Iranian Counterpart Met to Discuss Regional Security - Russian Security Council

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met in Ufa with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani, spokesman for the Russian Security Council's staff Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters Wednesday.

"The sides confirmed the continuation of close cooperation between Russia and Iran in ensuring regional security, as well as anti-terror cooperation," Anoshin said.