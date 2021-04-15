Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, held a meeting in Moscow on Thursday and discussed security cooperation, the security council said

"A number of issues of Russian-Libyan cooperation in the field of security were considered, with an emphasis on the importance of developing a dialogue between special services and law enforcement agencies. It was noted that within the framework of such interaction, the main attention should be paid to combating terrorist groups and preventing their rooting in Libyan territory," the council said in a statement.