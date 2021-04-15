UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patrushev, Libya's Dbeibah Discuss Security Cooperation - Russian Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:44 PM

Patrushev, Libya's Dbeibah Discuss Security Cooperation - Russian Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, held a meeting in Moscow on Thursday and discussed security cooperation, the security council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, held a meeting in Moscow on Thursday and discussed security cooperation, the security council said.

"A number of issues of Russian-Libyan cooperation in the field of security were considered, with an emphasis on the importance of developing a dialogue between special services and law enforcement agencies. It was noted that within the framework of such interaction, the main attention should be paid to combating terrorist groups and preventing their rooting in Libyan territory," the council said in a statement.

Related Topics

Terrorist Moscow Russia Government

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

5 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 15 Apr 2021

36 seconds ago

Federal govt giving ample funds for uplifting Sind ..

38 seconds ago

Swedish Academy loses bid to block Nazi use of cla ..

39 seconds ago

New weekly US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lo ..

41 seconds ago

Food items at subsidized rates govt's top priority ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.