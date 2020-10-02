UrduPoint.com
Patrushev, O'Brien Confirm Russia, US Do Not Intend To Interfere In Each Other's Affairs

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien confirmed at a Friday meeting in Geneva that Russia and the United States did not intend to interfere in each other's internal affairs, Russian Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters

"Both sides confirmed the absence of intentions to interfere in each other's internal affairs, including in the context of the electoral processes in Russia and the United States," Anoshin said.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Robert O'Brien, proceeding from the need to reduce tension, reduce risks and threats to international and national security, agreed to continue working on the implementation of presidential initiatives, including the convening of a summit of states - permanent members of the UN Security Council," the spokesman added.

