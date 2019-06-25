UrduPoint.com
Patrushev Stresses Need To Acknowledge Regional Interests While Ensuring Israeli Security

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:10 PM

Patrushev Stresses Need to Acknowledge Regional Interests While Ensuring Israeli Security

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev voiced the belief on Tuesday that regional states' interests should be taken into consideration when ensuring Israeli security.

"We understand concerns that Israel has, and we want the existing threats to be eliminated, we want Israeli security to be ensured, this is very much important for us. At the same time, we should remember about the national interests of other regional states.

I doubt that we will achieve certain results if we do not see this, do not know about this and do not take this into consideration," Patrushev said at the opening of his talks with US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Russia and Iran are making joint effort to fight terrorism, Patrushev added.

"We have a mutual possibility to influence each other, and we also have a possibility to listen to each other," Patrushev stated.

