Patrushev, Sullivan Agree to Work Together to Increase Trust Between Russia, US - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan agreed by phone to work together to improve the relations between the United States and Russia, increase trust between the two countries, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

The negotiations were held in a constructive manner and took place in the framework of the preparation of upcoming high-level contacts.