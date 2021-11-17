UrduPoint.com

Patrushev, Sullivan Agree To Work Together To Increase Trust Between Russia, US - Moscow

Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:24 PM

Patrushev, Sullivan Agree to Work Together to Increase Trust Between Russia, US - Moscow

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan agreed by phone to work together to improve the relations between the United States and Russia, increase trust between the two countries, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan agreed by phone to work together to improve the relations between the United States and Russia, increase trust between the two countries, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

"Russian Security Council Secretary held a phone conversation with US National Security Adviser. During the conversation, Nikolai Patrushev and Jacob Sullivan agreed to work together to improve the atmosphere of Russian-US relations and increase trust between the two countries," the statement says.

The negotiations were held in a constructive manner and took place in the framework of the preparation of upcoming high-level contacts.

More Stories From World

