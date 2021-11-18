Patrushev-Sullivan Conversation Held as Part of Preparation of High-Level Contact -Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) A phone conversation between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was held as part of the preparation of the high-level US-Russia contact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Indeed, all this was in preparation for the expected contact at the highest level. So far, there are no specific estimates agreed on the exact date. When they appear, we will inform you together with our American counterparts," Peskov told reports.

Sullivan and Patrushev talked about "strategic stability and cybersecurity", as well as about Ukraine and the EU-Belarus migration crisis, Peskov added.