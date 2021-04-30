UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patrushev, Sullivan Discuss Possibility Of Russian-US Summit - Security Council

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:56 PM

Patrushev, Sullivan Discuss Possibility of Russian-US Summit - Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a phone conversation on Friday with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the Russian Security Council said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a phone conversation on Friday with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the Russian Security Council said on Friday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Jacob Sullivan discussed the state and prospects of Russian-US relations, as well as the possibility of holding a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States," the statement says.

The talks were held at the initiative of the US side, it added.

Related Topics

Russia United States

Recent Stories

UN condemns attacks against humanitarian workers i ..

18 seconds ago

UAE to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day tomorrow

24 seconds ago

South Africa to bid for 2027 Cricket World Cup

2 minutes ago

Court stops salary of SHO Factory Area

2 minutes ago

Court extends accused physical remand in graft cas ..

4 minutes ago

Five Servicemen Killed in Separatist Ambush in Cam ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.