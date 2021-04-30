Patrushev, Sullivan Discuss Possibility of Russian-US Summit - Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a phone conversation on Friday with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the Russian Security Council said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a phone conversation on Friday with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the Russian Security Council said on Friday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Jacob Sullivan discussed the state and prospects of Russian-US relations, as well as the possibility of holding a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States," the statement says.

The talks were held at the initiative of the US side, it added.