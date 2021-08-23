Patrushev, Sullivan Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Russian Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the Russian Security Council said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the Russian Security Council said on Monday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Jacob Sullivan discussed issues of Russian-US cooperation in the field of security. Special attention was paid to bilateral cooperation in the field of cybersecurity. In addition, an exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan took place," the statement says.