Patrushev, Sullivan Discuss Strategic Stability, Cybersecurity, Afghanistan - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a phone conversation with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the parties duscussed issues related to Russian-US relations, the Russian Security Council said on Friday.

"The importance of continuing the dialogue between Russia and the United States on the problems of strategic stability and cybersecurity was emphasized," the statement says.

Patrushev and Sullivan also touched upon the situation in Afghanistan, it says.

The officials highly appreciated the results of the meeting between the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, it added.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the US side, the security council noted.