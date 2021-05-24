Patrushev, Sullivan Hold Meeting in Geneva - Russian Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday in Geneva, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday in Geneva, the Russian Security Council said.

"The secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev. met in Geneva with US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan. Patrushev and Sullivan held Russian-American consultations on the security council, which became a logical continuation of the talks that took place on May 19 between [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov and [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken," the council said in a statement.

The council added that the Patrushev-Sullivan meeting became an important stage in the preparation of the planned Russian-American summit, "the date and venue of which will be announced later".

The sides also discussed the strategic stability and agreed that the normalization of Moscow-Washington relations serves the interests of both sides.