Patrushev-Sullivan Meeting Concerned Entire Spectrum Of Russia-US Relations - Lavrov

Patrushev-Sullivan Meeting Concerned Entire Spectrum of Russia-US Relations - Lavrov

A meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was frank and concerned the entire spectrum of Russia-US relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) A meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was frank and concerned the entire spectrum of Russia-US relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Patrushev and Sullivan held a meeting on Monday in Geneva.

"The conversation that Nikolai Patrushev had with Jake Sullivan yesterday concerned the entire spectrum of our relations. Just as we discussed it in Iceland with [US] Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. In both cases, the conversations were frank, not covering up our disagreements, which are serious, deep on most problems of international life, but also on issues of bilateral relations," Lavrov said during a press conference, adding that the US side spoke in a respectful manner.

