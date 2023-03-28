Patrushev To Attend Meeting Of Secretaries Of SCO Security Councils In India - Moscow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will take part in the annual meeting of secretaries of security councils of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in India on March 29, the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.
The council did not reveal agenda of the upcoming meeting.