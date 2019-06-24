Patrushev to Discuss at US-Russia-Israel Security Talks Elimination of Terrorists in Syria

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday that he intended to discuss with his US and Israeli counterparts Syrian crisis settlement and elimination of terrorists remaining in the country

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday that he intended to discuss with his US and Israeli counterparts Syrian crisis settlement and elimination of terrorists remaining in the country.

Patrushev arrived on Monday in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat.

"During the upcoming talks we plan to focus on the steps that we need to make to reach our long-term aim, including to ensure domestic political settlement, to eliminate the remaining terrorists, to provide humanitarian assistance and to restore the country's socioeconomic sphere," Patrushev said ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu.

Patrushev went on to say that the Russian delegation was ready to present certain ideas on "what positive steps could be made," including in cooperation with middle Eastern powers.