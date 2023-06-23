Open Menu

Patrushev To Discuss Security Of Central Asia, Russia In Kazakhstan - Security Council

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will visit Kazakhstan on Friday where he will take part in events that will discuss security of the Central Asian region and Russia, the Security Council said.

"The next Russian-Kazakh consultations on security issues will be held in Almaty," the council said.

Kazakhstan will also host the first meeting of secretaries of security councils of the Central Asian countries and Russia, where issues of ensuring the security of the region and Russia will be discussed in detail.

