UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patrushev Warns Norilsk Spill Incident May Be Used For Discrediting Russia's Arctic Policy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Patrushev Warns Norilsk Spill Incident May Be Used for Discrediting Russia's Arctic Policy

The incident at a thermal power plant in Russia's Norilks, which resulted in a major diesel spill, may be used by those aspiring to discredit Russia's policy in the Arctic, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The incident at a thermal power plant in Russia's Norilks, which resulted in a major diesel spill, may be used by those aspiring to discredit Russia's policy in the Arctic, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"The incident at the thermal power plant in Norilsk shows that underestimation of all the factors and potential threats, including those related to climate changes, results in serious consequences for the environment, and in material costs, and it can also work for the benefit of those aspiring to discredit Russia's policy in the Arctic," Patrushev said at a briefing, as quoted by the Russian Security Council.

Patrushev tasked regional governors with "implementing tough control measures" at energetic facilities and immediately briefing the government on all incidents.

Related Topics

Russia Norilsk May All Government

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament, Shammi ..

5 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 37,000 additiona ..

29 minutes ago

Stun batons to enforce Covid SOPs amounts to tortu ..

41 minutes ago

Al Hilal Bank sells Al Hilal Takaful to Siraj Hold ..

44 minutes ago

Minister of Health awarded honorary PhD by Univers ..

44 minutes ago

UAE’s Group 42 and UK’s Oxford Nanopore co-dev ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.