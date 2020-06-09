The incident at a thermal power plant in Russia's Norilks, which resulted in a major diesel spill, may be used by those aspiring to discredit Russia's policy in the Arctic, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday

"The incident at the thermal power plant in Norilsk shows that underestimation of all the factors and potential threats, including those related to climate changes, results in serious consequences for the environment, and in material costs, and it can also work for the benefit of those aspiring to discredit Russia's policy in the Arctic," Patrushev said at a briefing, as quoted by the Russian Security Council.

Patrushev tasked regional governors with "implementing tough control measures" at energetic facilities and immediately briefing the government on all incidents.