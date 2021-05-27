UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pattaya Mayor Hopes To Cancel Mandatory Quarantine For Vaccinated Tourists By October

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Pattaya Mayor Hopes to Cancel Mandatory Quarantine for Vaccinated Tourists by October

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Sontaya Kunplome, the mayor of Thailand's city of Pattaya, expressed hope that the city could wave mandatory quarantine for foreign tourists if they are vaccinated by October, newspaper Bangkok Post reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, during a meeting with the regional administration chiefs, the mayor presented a plan, called "Pattaya, Move on," on the vaccination of 70% tourist and city service workers to create collective immunity by October.

"Under the project, foreign tourists who have received two vaccine doses will be allowed to enter Pattaya without the need to quarantine for 14 days, though they must stay in Bang Lamung and Sattahip districts for seven days before being allowed to travel elsewhere," the mayor said as quoted by the Thai newspaper.

According to him, the rules will apply to tourists from countries with a low infection risk rate. In addition, they must be vaccinated no more than one year before traveling to Pattaya. As for children aged under 12, they only must be negatively tested for COVID-19 72 hours before a journey.

The mayor added that the plan is supposed to attract tourists from many countries, including Russia and Germany, whose citizens constituted the majority of tourists in Pattaya.

Thailand will launch the mass vaccination campaign in June-July 2021 after receiving the first batch of the homemade AstraZeneca vaccine variant. Currently, the country inoculates medical workers, volunteers, other people who are in charge of combating the spread of COVID-19 and those who belong to high-risk health groups.

Related Topics

Thailand Russia Immunity Germany Bangkok October Post From

Recent Stories

New policy parameters on cards to ensure revival o ..

2 minutes ago

Sterm action to be taken against disruptors of pea ..

2 minutes ago

Swati vows to take railways out of losses

2 minutes ago

20 pc area to be fixed under New Pakistan Housing ..

4 minutes ago

Mathews, Karunaratne could make Sri Lanka return: ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.