Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Held Without Bail, Hearing Set for Friday - Attorney

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The suspect charged with attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will be held without bail ahead of a court session on Friday to set further appearances, defense attorney Adam Lipson said following an arraignment hearing.

David DePape, 42, is being charged with crimes including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse for allegedly attacking Pelosi with a hammer, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Monday.

"(DePape) is currently being held without bail. Friday is the setting of the preliminary hearing," Lipson said on Tuesday.

"The bail hearing will probably be set in conjunction with the preliminary hearing at some later date."

DePape is facing both state and Federal charges for the alleged attack, meaning that federal authorities would arrest DePape even if San Francisco were to release him, Lipson said. DePape is being charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a US official with intent to retaliate on account of official duties, as well as one count of attempted kidnapping of a US official on account of their duties, the Justice Department also announced on Monday.

