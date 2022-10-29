UrduPoint.com

Paul Pelosi Underwent Successful Surgery After Hammer Attack - US House Speaker's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Paul Pelosi, husband to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, successfully underwent surgery to treat injuries incurred during an attack at his San Francisco residence, the Speaker Office's spokesman Drew Hammill said.

"Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery," Hammill said in a statement on Friday.

Early on Friday morning, law enforcement responded to a well-being check at the Pelosi residence, where they found Pelosi and 42-year old David Depape both holding a hammer, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a press conference.

Depape took the hammer and allegedly began assaulting Pelosi, prompting officers to detain him, Scott said.

The motive behind the incident is not known at this time, Scott said.

Depape was booked in the San Francisco County Jail on charges including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary, Scott also said.

The altercation is being investigated by the San Francisco Police Department's Special Investigations Division with support from Federal partners such as the FBI and Capitol Police, Scott added.

