Paul Whelan Asks Biden to Bring Him Home in US - Audio Recording

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Former US marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, issued an audio message released by the Whelan family in which he asks President Joe Biden to intervene and get him back to the United States.

"President Biden, after 30 months of being wrongly detained by the Russian government, which is twice as long as American citizens were held hostage in Tehran, I implore you to bring this appalling case of hostage diplomacy to an end... Please bring me home to my family, and my dog Flora, where I belong," Whelan said in the audio message on Monday.