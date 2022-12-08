Paul Whelan Says 'Disappointed' That US Has Not Done More for His Release

Former Marine Paul Whelan told CNN that he is "disappointed" that the Biden administration has not done more to secure his release from Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Former Marine Paul Whelan told CNN that he is "disappointed" that the Biden administration has not done more to secure his release from Russia.

"I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four year anniversary of my arrest is coming up.

I was arrested for a crime that never occurred. I don't understand why I'm still sitting here," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, basketball player Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody in exchange for Russian citizen Viktor Bout. Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on espionage charges.