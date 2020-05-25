Paul Whelan Says Innocent, Asks Russian Court to Acquit Him of Espionage Charges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Paul Whelan, a citizen of the United States and three other countries, said he was innocent and asked to acquit him of espionage charges in his closing argument at a Russian court, Whelan's lawyer told Sputnik Monday.

"Whelan asked for acquittal because he is innocent. The sentence will be read on June 15, at 11 a.m.," Vladimir Zherebenkov said.

The prosecutors suggested 18 years in prison as punishment.

The investigators have not made case details public. The Federal Security Service said that Whelan was detained in Moscow in late 2018 during an espionage activity.