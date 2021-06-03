Paul Whelan Twice Asked Putin For Clemency - Brother to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US citizen and ex-marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage in Russia, asked President Vladimir Putin for clemency twice, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It is my understanding that Paul has written to President Putin seeking clemency twice," David Whelan said.

He expressed doubts that his brother will plead guilty.

David Whelan said he does not believe that Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will discuss his brother's case during their upcoming meeting in Geneva in mid-June.

"I am hopeful that his wrongful detention will be discussed by representatives of the US State Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs either at the summit or in the following months," he said.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December 2018. A Moscow court sentenced him to a 16-year prison term for espionage last June. Whelan, however, has denied the charges and insisted that he came to Russia for a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he had frequented Russia since 2007.