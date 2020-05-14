The family of Paul Whelan, a US citizen detained in Moscow on charges of espionage, said in a statement on Thursday that it hopes the new Congressional resolution on Russia will expedite his return to the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The family of Paul Whelan, a US citizen detained in Moscow on charges of espionage, said in a statement on Thursday that it hopes the new Congressional resolution on Russia will expedite his return to the United States.

"When Paul's trial comes to a close, it will be this support that we hope will expedite his return to the United States," the statement said referring to the resolution.

On Monday, US Congressmen Eliot Engel and Mike McCaul the resolution that calls on Russia to free what it refers to as "political prisoners" and urges the Trump administration to impose sanctions on Russian officials.

The Whelan family expressed hope that Paul's trial in Moscow will soon end as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Fortunately, the court appears to be dealing with the defense's case quickly and perhaps Paul's trial will soon finish," the statement said.

At the end of 2018, the Russian authorities detained Paul Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, on charges of espionage. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Paul has maintained that he is innocent and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

According to information provided to the Russian court, Paul had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.