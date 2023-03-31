UrduPoint.com

Paul Whelan's Family Hopes Congressional Resolutions To Expedite His Release - Statement

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Paul Whelan's Family Hopes Congressional Resolutions to Expedite His Release - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The family of Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russia on spying charges since 2018, expressed the hope on Friday that Congressional resolutions requesting his release will reach the attention of the relevant people in the Kremlin and the White House.

"We hope that these Resolutions will signal, both to their targeted audience in the Kremlin, as well as to the White House, the need to bring this sorry case of wrongful detention to a close," Whelan's family said in a statement.

Several members of the US Senate and the House introduced two different resolutions on Thursday calling to release Paul Whelan. Two similar resolutions were introduced earlier, according to the statement.

Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan in the Moscow area in December 2018 and a court sentenced him to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia White House Marriage December 2018 Family Court

Recent Stories

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial ..

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial solidarity to drive Africa&#03 ..

7 minutes ago
 FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthqua ..

FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthquakes indicates over 20% losses ..

7 minutes ago
 Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disapp ..

Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disappearance

19 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new vid ..

Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new video

28 minutes ago
 SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s ju ..

SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s judgment to delay suo motu cases

36 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estat ..

Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estate transactions

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.