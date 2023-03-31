WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The family of Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russia on spying charges since 2018, expressed the hope on Friday that Congressional resolutions requesting his release will reach the attention of the relevant people in the Kremlin and the White House.

"We hope that these Resolutions will signal, both to their targeted audience in the Kremlin, as well as to the White House, the need to bring this sorry case of wrongful detention to a close," Whelan's family said in a statement.

Several members of the US Senate and the House introduced two different resolutions on Thursday calling to release Paul Whelan. Two similar resolutions were introduced earlier, according to the statement.

Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan in the Moscow area in December 2018 and a court sentenced him to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.