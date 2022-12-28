UrduPoint.com

Paul Whelan's Say Hopeful US Efforts To Release Him From Russian Jail Will Be Successful

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Paul Whelan's Say Hopeful US Efforts to Release Him From Russian Jail Will Be Successful

The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, said in a statement that they hope that the Biden administration's efforts to secure his release will be successful

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, said in a statement that they hope that the Biden administration's efforts to secure his release will be successful.

"Hopefully, these efforts will be successful. Hopefully, Paul will be able to stop by our parent's home and visit them, free at last, before another milestone passes," the statement said on Wednesday, the four-year anniversary of his imprisonment.

The Whelans said in the statement that the anniversary is both a culmination of lost life - four years of missed birthdays, Christmases and other experiences - and also not an end point.

"It's merely a marker of their suffering, not an indicator that the suffering will come to an end before another milestone, another year passes," the statement said.

In a separate statement to Sputnik, Paul Whelan's brother David said that they get called frequently.

"Paul was able to call home every day this week, from what I gather from our parents," he said.

Paul spent Christmas Day like an ordinary Sunday in the prison because Russia celebrates the Christian holiday on January 7.

"As far as I can tell, Paul's mood and condition are unchanged. Paul seems to be doing his best to survive," David Whelan said.

Paul Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained he is innocent and insisted that he came to Russia for a friend's wedding.

