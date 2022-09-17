UrduPoint.com

Paul Whelan's Sister Says Not Right Time To Designate Russia As Terrorist State - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 06:20 AM

Paul Whelan's Sister Says Not Right Time to Designate Russia as Terrorist State - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Eliabeth Whelan, the sister of US citizen Paul Whelan who is imprisoned in Russia for espionage, said in an interview for Politico that now is not the right time to designate Russia as a terrorist state after US senators unveiled new legislation that would bypass the State Department and label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Whelan said she is not against the bill proposed by senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham but considers their timing to be bad, Politico reported on Friday.

She expressed frustration that neither of the Senators nor any of the five Congressmen who introduced a similar bill i the US House of Representatives, attempted to reach out to the Whelan family to explain that they have taken the detainees' interests into account, the report said.

Whelan has also neither disapproved nor supported former US Ambassador Bill Richardson's trip to Moscow to meet with Russian officials in a bid to persuade them to release her brother Paul and imprisoned basketball player Brittney Griner, the report added.

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with the Whelans and Griners on Friday afternoon to inform them of his administration's efforts to bring Paul and Brittney home.

Related Topics

Terrorist Moscow Russia Family

Recent Stories

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

6 hours ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

6 hours ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

6 hours ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

6 hours ago
 China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Export ..

China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Exporting Technology Abroad - US Sta ..

6 hours ago
 'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark cl ..

'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark climate debate

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.