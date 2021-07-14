(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A pause in the Normandy Format negotiations is linked to the lack of progress in the implementation of Minsk agreements by Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"As you know, in recent years there has been a serious pause in this work, a lack of progress in the implementation of previously reached agreements," Peskov told reporters.

The implementation of the Minsk package of measures is an effective measure for the Donbas conflict settlement, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Attempts are being made to give momentum to this process, but unfortunately, the agreements are not being fulfilled, the Minsk package of measures is also not being implemented by the Ukrainian side. This is probably the main reason for the slowdown in this process that has occurred," Peskov said.