UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pause In Normadny Talks Related To Kiev's Refusal To Implement Minsk Agreements - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:05 PM

Pause in Normadny Talks Related to Kiev's Refusal to Implement Minsk Agreements - Kremlin

A pause in the Normandy Format negotiations is linked to the lack of progress in the implementation of Minsk agreements by Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) A pause in the Normandy Format negotiations is linked to the lack of progress in the implementation of Minsk agreements by Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As you know, in recent years there has been a serious pause in this work, a lack of progress in the implementation of previously reached agreements," Peskov told reporters.

The implementation of the Minsk package of measures is an effective measure for the Donbas conflict settlement, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Attempts are being made to give momentum to this process, but unfortunately, the agreements are not being fulfilled, the Minsk package of measures is also not being implemented by the Ukrainian side. This is probably the main reason for the slowdown in this process that has occurred," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Minsk Progress Kiev

Recent Stories

PTI govt takes innovative steps for country's upli ..

2 minutes ago

696,337 people vaccinated against Corona in Faisal ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Russia FMs agree to strengthen ties in m ..

2 minutes ago

NA offers Fateha for former Olympian Naveed Alam

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

6 minutes ago

FIA arrests three more involved in fake CNICs scam ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.