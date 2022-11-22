UrduPoint.com

Pause In Work Of Syria Constitutional Committee Has Dragged On - Lavrentyev

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Pause in Work of Syria Constitutional Committee Has Dragged on - Lavrentyev

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The pause in the work of the Syrian constitutional committee has dragged on, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said.

"We believe that the break has dragged on, it is necessary to determine both the venue and the time of the next, ninth session of the constitutional committee," he said at the beginning of the 19th round of negotiations on the Syrian settlement in Astana.

Lavrentyev also expressed hope that during consultations with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen it would be possible to determine the mechanism for further actions on the work of the constitutional committee.

Pedersen, he said, was satisfied with the option of holding meetings in Geneva.

"There is still no certainty in terms of place and time. There are different options. But we think we will still be able to agree on this issue, maybe even by the end of this year," Lavrentyev said.

He said the participants of talks on Syria in Astana would discuss stabilization amid intensification of terrorists' activities in Syria, and added that a complete ceasefire in Syria in current conditions was unlikely.

