UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pause On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Will Last At Least 1 More Week - US Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:37 PM

Pause on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Will Last at Least 1 More Week - US Health Agency

The pause on the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will last at least one more week as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet not earlier than next Friday to discuss the issue of the vaccine side-effects, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) chief Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The pause on the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will last at least one more week as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet not earlier than next Friday to discuss the issue of the vaccine side-effects, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) chief Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing.

"[On Wednesday] the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met to discuss the 6 cases [of blood clots after Johnson & Johnson vaccine] and provide recommendations," Walensky said on Friday. "The recommendation from this group of independent experts for a continued pause will allow additional time to review any additional cases that might come in and to them to conduct a complete risk assessment and to evaluate the emergent science.

ACIP will meet again this Friday, April 23 from 11 to 5 to provide further recommendations."

Walensky also said CDC has reached to about 10,000 health providers to educate them on what to look for in terms of possible side-effects after the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Earlier in April, CDC and the food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement recommending a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 6 confirmed cases of blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets found in women between the ages of 18 and 48. The symptoms occurred between 6-13 days after vaccination.

Related Topics

April Women From Blood

Recent Stories

Moscow Positively Views Washington's Proposal to H ..

33 seconds ago

Moscow to Terminate Activities of US Foundations I ..

36 seconds ago

Ethiopia Against Neighbors' Hegemony Over Nile - M ..

38 seconds ago

Moscow Able to Take Measures That Can Hurt US Busi ..

4 minutes ago

Ecuador to Continue Banana Exports As No Fungus Fo ..

4 minutes ago

China Plans to Approve 1st Foreign COVID-19 Vaccin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.