Pavel Takes Lead In Czech Presidential Vote With 35.3% - Data From 99% Of Polling Places

Published January 14, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel has managed to get ahead of ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis in the first round of the Czech presidential election by a thin margin, the Czech Statistical Office said on Saturday after counting votes at 99% of polling places

Pavel secured 35.3% of the vote, while Babis, who was leading the race during initial tabulation, gained 35.2%. They are now headed to a second round runoff, which will take place from January 27-28.

The remaining six candidates have from 0.6% to 13.8% of the ballot, the office said. The voter turnout was 68.2%.

