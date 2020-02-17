UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pavlensky To Receive Asylum In Another EU Country If Stripped Of Refuge In France - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Pavlensky to Receive Asylum in Another EU Country If Stripped of Refuge in France - Lawyer

If Russian performance artist Petr Pavlensky loses his asylum in France due to him spreading a sex tape featuring Benjamin Griveaux, a former candidate for the Paris mayor's office from La Republique En Marche! party, he may receive it in another EU country, his lawyer, Olga Dinze, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) If Russian performance artist Petr Pavlensky loses his asylum in France due to him spreading a sex tape featuring Benjamin Griveaux, a former candidate for the Paris mayor's office from La Republique En Marche! party, he may receive it in another EU country, his lawyer, Olga Dinze, said on Monday.

Last week, Pavlesnky released a video, allegedly shared by Griveaux with a young woman, depicting the candidate masturbating, which made him withdraw from the race. Pavlesnky was later detained by the police, along with his female associate. The incident provoked an outrageous reaction among the country's political class, with the disgraced candidate calling Pavlensky's move a violation of privacy, and some French lawmakers demanding to withdraw his right to asylum.

"Even if he is divested of his asylum in France, which I doubt, he could be given asylum in any EU country. He has always said that he is a man of the world and he does not care where to live," Dinze said.

France granted Pavlensky political asylum in 2017.

He is currently facing up to two years in prison and a considerable fine for spreading sexual materials without an author's consent. Pavlensky claims he wanted to draw attention to Griveaux's hypocrisy for running as a candidate supporting family values, while at the same time engaging in salacious behavior.

Related Topics

World Police Russia France Fine Young Paris Man Same May Women 2017 Family From Race

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Abu Dhabi Chamber to hel ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Civil Aviation Secretary of Ind ..

2 minutes ago

Two flour mills sealed over black marketing of flo ..

1 minute ago

MNA visits bus terminal to check anti-polio drive

1 minute ago

Turkey Intercepts More Than 1,700 EU-Bound Undocum ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Updates Travel Advisory to Warn About Arbit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.